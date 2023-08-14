CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Niger Junta Will Prosecute Ousted President for ‘High Treason’

    SPIRALING

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 22, 2022.

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    The leaders who deposed Niger President Mohamed Bazoum say they now plan to prosecute him for “high treason” and allegedly undermining the country’s security. The state’s penal code dictates that Bazoum could face the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Speaking on state television on Sunday night, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdraman claimed the new ruling military regime had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent national and international authorities the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices for high treason and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.” It’s not clear when the trial will begin, or what evidence underpins Bazoum’s proposed charges. Bazoum has been under house arrest with his son and wife in the capital, Niamey, since he was overthrown on July 26.

    Read it at Associated Press
    ,