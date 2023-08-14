Niger Junta Will Prosecute Ousted President for ‘High Treason’
SPIRALING
The leaders who deposed Niger President Mohamed Bazoum say they now plan to prosecute him for “high treason” and allegedly undermining the country’s security. The state’s penal code dictates that Bazoum could face the death penalty if he’s found guilty. Speaking on state television on Sunday night, Col. Maj. Amadou Abdraman claimed the new ruling military regime had “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent national and international authorities the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices for high treason and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.” It’s not clear when the trial will begin, or what evidence underpins Bazoum’s proposed charges. Bazoum has been under house arrest with his son and wife in the capital, Niamey, since he was overthrown on July 26.