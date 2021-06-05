CHEAT SHEET
Nigeria Announces Nationwide Suspension of Twitter… on Twitter
Nigeria’s government “indefinitely suspended” Twitter from the country late Friday after the company deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari that violated its terms of service. Inexplicably, the country’s Federal Ministry of Information and Culture announced the ban via Twitter, writing, “The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.” The country’s minister of information and culture cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reasoning for the prohibition on the social network.