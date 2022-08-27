CHEAT SHEET
Nigeria Becomes First Country to Ban Foreign Models from TV Ads
Nigeria's advertising regulator has announced a ban on foreign models and voice-overs—including white, British ones, which The Times called “ubiquitous in Nigerian adverts.” The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) released this statement to the media: “All advertisements, advertising, and marketing communications materials targeted or exposed on the Nigerian advertising space are to use only Nigerian models and voice-over artists.” With the ban set to begin on October 1, ARCON explained that this law promotes employment for young Nigerians and helps expand Nigeria’s economy, in particular its advertising sector.