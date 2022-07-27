Nigerian Army Rescues Two Schoolgirls Kidnapped by Boko Haram Eight Years Ago
STILL SEARCHING
More than eight years ago, Boko Haram abducted almost 300 girls between the ages of 12 and 17 from their school in northeastern Nigeria. On Monday, the Nigerian army found two more students who were captured by the Islamic sect, the BBC reported. Both of the abductees were found with children, indicating that they had given birth while being held hostage. Other abduction victims have described being made to convert to Islam and marry members of Boko Haram. Of the 276 girls abducted from their school dormitories in April 2014, most have been freed or escaped, though the group Bring Back Our Girls estimates that around 100 remain missing. Other schools and universities in the same region have been attacked since 2014, but the government has been less involved in rescue efforts.