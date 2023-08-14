Nigerian Brothers Extradited for ‘Sextortion’ Ring That Led to Michigan Teen’s Suicide
BLACKMAIL
Two Nigerian men have been extradited from Lagos, Nigeria to the United States after being charged over an alleged “sextortion” ring that led to the suicide of a Michigan teen. Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, will now face prosecution in the U.S. for allegedly using hacked Instagram accounts to bait young boys into sending compromising photos, then using those photos as blackmail for cash. That’s exactly what happened to 17-year-old Jordan DeMay last year: the homecoming king and star athlete thought he was chatting with a teenage girl when he was asked to send nudes over DM. When it was revealed that it was actually Samuel Ogoshi behind the messages, the scammer demanded $1000 not to sent the photos to DeMay’s family and friends, prosecutors say. DeMay, one of potentially more than 100 victims of the scam, died by suicide shortly after the exchange. Samuel Ogoshi was also charged in DeMay’s death, in addition to the sextortion counts. The Premium Times Nigeria previously reported that Samuel and Samson are brothers.