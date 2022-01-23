CHEAT SHEET
Nightclub Blaze in Cameroon Kills 16 and Counting
TRAGIC NIGHT OUT
Indoor fireworks set a nightclub in Cameroon’s capital of Yaoundé ablaze early Sunday morning, killing at least 16 and leaving 8 others with serious injuries. Liv Nightclub’s ceiling first caught fire from the fireworks. Two explosions broke out as a result of the ceiling fire, followed by panic and a stampede out of the club. Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, has ordered an investigation into the fire, which took place as Cameroon hosts the annual Africa Cup of Nations, a soccer tournament with teams from 24 African countries.