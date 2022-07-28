Nightclub Owner Sick of Being Called ‘Bro’ By Young Clubbers Closes Venue
‘YOU HAVE REALLY ANNOYED US’
A nightclub owner in Italy closed his venue’s doors last weekend after becoming fed up with his young clientele’s rudeness and disrespectful language. Daniele Lamperti, 45, from Varese, northwest of Milan, took to Facebook to rant about his customers’ behavior, taking issue with them calling him “Dani,” “bro,” and “uncle.” “We are closing because you have really annoyed us,” Lamperti wrote. “We are fed up with your quarreling, with your arrogance, with your presumption, with your bad manners, your ignorance, your lack of respect for people who are working, your idea that everything is owed to you.” Lamperti added that, back in his day, clubbers were much more respectful. “When I was 18 years old and went dancing, figures like the bouncers were respected,” he wrote. “It took one look from them to put an end to a quarrel. No one thought of answering back. It’s not like that today. So we decided to send a clear signal.”