Nightclub Shootings in Dallas, Houston, Philly Leave 2 Dead, 17 Injured
PARTY’S OVER
Three separate nightclub shootings in Dallas, Houston, and Philly were reported early Saturday, killing two and injuring 17 others. The first happened around 1 a.m. at Pryme Night Club in Dallas, after a fight between two groups broke out and caused a man to shoot eight people, killing a 21-year-old woman, the Dallas Morning News reports. Police are still looking for the gunman, described as a Black male in his early 20’s.
Meanwhile, about an hour later in Houston, five people were shot at the Maserati Club, leaving one victim critically injured, police say. Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter. Then, at 4 a.m. in Philadelphia, a 39-year-old man was killed after a man shot him and five others at an illegal 150-person “pop-up party,” police said. Officials are still looking for the suspect. “There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives, so that’s a pretty big deal,” officer Danielle Outlaw said.