Nightmare: Passengers Stuck Upside Down on Amusement Park Ride
‘EVERYBODY OK UP THERE?’
Talk about getting your money’s worth. Thrill seekers spent almost half an hour hanging upside down when an amusement park ride broke down in Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario. The park said the drama happened when a ride known as the Lumberjack “became inverted with guests onboard” at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night. Maintenance staff managed to get everyone down by 11:05 p.m. “Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park’s health centre before being released without need for further medical attention,” it said in a statement. “The safety of our guests is always our first priority.” TikTok footage republished by the BBC shows a park official breezily asking: “Is everybody doing OK up there?” and getting a resounding “No!” in response.