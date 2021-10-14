‘Nightmare’ Mom Had a Dozen Teens at Her Idaho Home When She Was Arrested
‘DRUNKEN AND DESTRUCTIVE’
A California mother accused of hosting wild, drunken parties where she encouraged “sometimes non-consensual” sex between underage kids was doing much the same in Idaho, detectives said. Shannon O’Connor threw multiple gatherings at her Los Gatos home from June 2020 to May 2021, with her depraved streak fizzling out only when a parent reportedly learned of one incident that left a boy with a concussion. O’Connor, who subsequently moved to Eagle, Idaho, allegedly struck her habit back up at her new home. According to the Idaho Statesman, detectives said they found 12 teens at her Ada County home when they went to arrest her on Saturday.
In addition to Los Gatos, O’Connor also threw parties in Lake Tahoe and a cottage about 20 miles south of Los Gatos, the AP reported. The latter served as the site for O’Connor’s son’s 15th birthday party. In Snapchat videos recording the night, a county investigator said, a teenage girl can be seen slurring her words. “It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”