CHEAT SHEET
JUST DON’T DO IT
Nike Axes Shoe Line From China After ‘No Extradition’ Instagram Post
A limited-edition Nike shoe has just become even more limited. Nike has pulled the line from China after its Japanese designer expressed his support for the protests in Hong Kong, which erupted last week over a proposed bill to allow extradition to the Chinese mainland. Undercover, the studio of designer Jun Takahashi, posted a picture of protesters with the slogan “no extradition to China” on its Instagram account this month. The post was deleted after an angry backlash—but it was too late. According to the Financial Times, a Chinese retailer owned by Nike’s partner in China said it had received an “urgent notice” from Nike resulting in the cancellation of the shoe’s planned release. Other Chinese vendors have also withdrawn the shoe without any further explanation.