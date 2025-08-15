Nike Billionaire Smashes Donation Record With Colossal Gift

A miles-wide entity hurtling through space at 37 miles per second could be an alien spaceship, scientists have warned. It was spotted by NASA in early July, with the agency dubbing it 3I/ATLAS. They, along with the majority of astronomers, believe it to be nothing more than a harmless comet that will not trouble planet Earth. Not Harvard astrophysics Professor Avi Loeb and his team, however, who think there is a chance the object could be a ship from an interplanetary species. Their paper hypothesizes that it could be an enormous mothership based on the identification of eight anomalies in its profile, each of which is rare. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Loeb—who has often been open-minded about aliens and is well-versed in unconventional theories—proposed the idea of sending a radio message along the lines of: “Hello, welcome to our neighborhood. Peace!” He noted this was not without risk, though, and instead could be received as a threat. His peers, meanwhile, think it’s a long-drifting comet that’s been racing through space for billions of years at 130,000mph—the fastest comet recorded. The same outlet reports Chris Lintott, an astronomer at Oxford University, said Loeb’s claim was “nonsense on stilts.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Scientists Say Space Entity May Be Alien SpaceshipROCK'N A FAR PLACEProfessor Avi Loeb has never been afraid of giving time to unconventional theories.
- 2WATCH: Vance Struggles at Trump’s Golf Course With Putt FlubSELF PUTT-DOWNIt tops off the vice president’s ‘holiday’ which has been bombarded by chubby memes, pub walkouts, and furious locals.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 3Reese Witherspoon Gets Real on Raising Kids in Hollywood💕💕💕“I’d cry working 14 to 17 hours sometimes,” the actress shared.
- 4Nike Billionaire Smashes Donation Record With Colossal GiftWHITE KNIGHTPhil Knight’s $2 billion donation is believed to be largest single gift to a university in the U.S.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Complex Hydrates Skin in Just 8 HoursBARRIER BOOSTERPerricone MD’s newest launch is a multitasking powerhouse.
- 5Cops Say Tourist ‘In Trouble’ Over Pompeii Artifact HeistGETTING HIS ROCKS OFFIt’s the latest in a long list of incidents from the ancient Roman city frozen in time.
- 6Russian Planes Already Landing in Alaska for Trump SummitTHE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!President Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin will “make a deal” at meeting in Anchorage.
- 7‘The Traitors‘ Makes a Huge Announcement About Its FutureHUGEA new edition of the show is imminent.
- 8Suspect Charged in Trudy Appleby Case After 29 YearsBREAKTHROUGHJamison Fisher has been charged for Appleby’s murder, which authorities have called a “turning point” in the decades-long case.
Shop with ScoutedFind the Right Creatine for You at Vitamin Shoppe’s New HubCREATINE CURIOUS?Vitamin Shoppe’s new ‘Creatine Central’ hub will help you find the right supplement for your lifestyle.
- 9Silicon Valley Parents Are Spending $50K to Screen EmbryosARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCESome tech CEOs are hoping that their children will be smart enough to regulate the artificial intelligence being developed in their very own industry.
- 10‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Cast in NBC SitcomDR. MADIXAriana Madix will join the sitcom for season two, adding to her growing list of endeavors since ‘Scandoval’.
JD Vance was the architect of an agonising game of cat and mouse between a golf ball and a hole this week at his boss Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland. The vice president followed in Trump’s footsteps after he, too, played a round at the course just a few days before, and while his round garnered its fair share of critics, he was spared the ignominy of chasing the ball around the green on camera. Vance was seen on camera in a tough-to-watch four-putt, knocking the ball short after first reaching the green before overshooting with his second, looking visibly frustrated, leaning back, and looking to the sky. He then fell short again with his third and finally picked up the ball. It’s not the first time his trip to the U.K. has been filled with frustration, though. A Popb--ch newsletter Thursday reported that a pub, The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, had turned Vance down weeks after it had hosted Kamala Harris, when staff threatened a mutiny over his dinner reservation. The VP’s trip to the southwest of England was also harpooned by chubby face memes and protests organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, while locals in the Cotswolds were left irritated by his 19-strong motorcade and supporting helicopter, which brought disquiet to the quintessentially English landscape and led the host of his holiday apartment to issue an apology to residents for the “circus.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Reese Witherspoon opened up about balancing motherhood with her Hollywood career in a candid Instagram post on Thursday. The Oscar-winning actress, 49, shared a carousel of photos featuring her three children—Ava Phillippe, 25, and Deacon Phillippe, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee James Toth, 12, with ex-husband Jim Toth. “Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like…” she wrote over a selfie with all three. She described “spending a lot of time in trailers together” and “always being on the road together.” One image showed a text from Ava about accidentally butt-dialing an Instagram live, prompting Witherspoon to joke, “It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice!” The actress acknowledged the challenges: “I’d cry working 14 to 17 hours sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired.” Yet she said “nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!” “Grateful to stand alongside other moms in this beautiful, messy journey,” she added.
Nike Billionaire Smashes Donation Record With Colossal Gift
Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, has made a record-breaking donation towards cancer research to his alma mater. Knight, along with his wife, Penny, handed the Oregon Health & Science University’s cancer center a whopping $2 billion, which the Portland-based institution said was the largest single donation ever given to an American university, reports The New York Times. “We couldn’t be more excited about the transformational potential of this work for humanity,” the couple said in a statement. The $2 billion will go towards improving “diagnostic capabilities” and ensuring greater access to clinical trials crucial to combating cancer, the university said. Knight, who approved the iconic swooshing tick logo synonymous with Nike, has often donated large sums to his former university where he ran track and field, with several buildings on campus named after him. Dr. Brian Druker, the institute’s chairman of leukemia research, said the Knights’ previous donations had helped establish successful early cancer detection programs and other tests which have “revolutionized” the way they can detect and treat cancer. Knight, 87, worth an estimated $35.4 billion, according to Forbes, stood down as Nike’s president and chief executive in 2004 before retiring as the company’s chairman in 2016.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.
This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.
Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.
While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.
Cops have rained “trouble” down on a tourist allegedly trying to make a break with precious rocks from the ruins of Pompeii, according to a statement. It purports that a 51-year-old Scotsman was spotted by his tour guide slipping rocks into his backpack. The suspect was apprehended in a joint operation involving a tourist guide visiting the site, park staff, private security personnel, and Carabinieri police officers. The statement explained how the guide noticed “a tourist picking up some pieces of pavement from one of the ancient city’s streets,” before alerting the authorities and providing them with his description. When he was apprehended, investigators found five rocks and a brick fragment from Pompeii, which had been buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD. The Scot, who was not identified in the process, was reported for aggravated theft, although there is no suggestion he was detained. Speaking to The New York Times, an unnamed police spokesperson in Naples said the tourist initially claimed, “that his son had taken them because he collects rocks.”
Russian officials and journalists began landing in Alaska late Thursday ahead of the summit between President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. The state-owned Russian news service Sputnik posted footage of a custom Ilyushin Il-96 landing at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, posted a photo from Alaska with the caption, “Looking forward to tomorrow’s historic summit,” hours after labeling Alaska “sunny and beautiful.” Russian state-owned outlet RT also posted Russian Finance Minister’s Anton Siluanov’s first comments from America’s northernmost state and footage of journalists exiting the plane, suggesting the aircraft “hissed” as they exited. RT said Putin was expected to arrive last of all for the late-morning meeting. Friday’s summit will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since 2018, in Helsinki. On Thursday morning, Trump said he was “convinced” Putin was ready to negotiate. “He’s going to make a deal. I think he’s going to. I’m going to know very quickly,” Trump told The Brian Kilmeade Show. The president said he was prepared for a second meeting also including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that “three different locations” were possible, including “staying in Alaska.”
A brand new season of The Traitors is coming to NBC, with a twist: All of the contestants will be regular people. Alan Cumming announced the news during a panel at the Televerse 2025 conference in Los Angeles, where he was appearing alongside past contestants Bob The Drag Queen, Rob Mariano, Cirie Fields, Kate Chastain and Phaedra Parks. Speaking about the civilian contestants, Cumming said, ”The money will mean more to them,” adding, ”I’m pretty excited about it. I think it’s going to be a hoot.” The season will be shot in the spring. In the meantime, the fourth season of The Traitors will premiere on Peacock in 2026, and will star Colton Underwood, Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom Donna, Season 3 alum Dorinda Medley, and Lisa Rinna. The show has already been renewed for a fifth season.
A suspect has been charged with the murder of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby nearly 30 years after she disappeared. A grand jury in Henry County indicted Jamison Fisher, 50, on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death on Wednesday. While Fisher is accused of kidnapping Appleby, he will not face kidnapping charges because the statute of limitations has expired. “The arrest of Fisher marks a turning point in this mystery that has spanned nearly three decades,” said Moline Police Chief Darren Gaul. Appleby disappeared in 1996 near her home in Moline, Illinois, with a witness reporting that she was last seen in the passenger seat of an older gray vehicle. Fisher has already been jailed for a separate crime. Appleby’s body has not been found.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.
Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.
Like Sydney Sweeney, these Silicon Valley parents want good genes, and they’re paying Bay Area companies as much as $50,000 to ensure they choose the embryos with the highest IQ for in vitro fertilization. Stephen Hsu, a co-founder of one of the earliest genetic screening companies, told the Wall Street Journal that some of his clients are choosing to screen their embryos out of an existential fear of artificial intelligence. They “are committed to a long-term eugenics program where they create smarter humans, and the smarter humans are the ones that make AI safe,” he said. Others simply want to optimize their children’s chance for success, as defined by the Silicon Valley culture that prizes intelligence to such an extent that top preschools require IQ tests of prospective students and professional matchmakers fetch up to $500,000 for pairing Ivy League-educated tech CEOs, the Journal reports. Critics argue that, beyond potentially violating the principles of bioethics, expensive genetic screenings may not be as effective as parents hope since intelligence is not tied to a single gene, but rather, is a subjective and complex trait shaped by a variety of genetic, environmental, and social factors.
Reality star Ariana Madix will appear in NBC’s comedy series St. Denis Medical as Dr. Emerson. The mockumentary sitcom follows the dedicated yet overworked staff of an underfunded Oregon hospital. Madix, 40, will be joining the show for its second season, which is set to premiere Nov. 3. Most recently, Madix wrapped up hosting season seven of the hit dating show Love Island USA, a role she’s held since season six, replacing former host Sarah Hyland in 2024. The reality TV star gained notoriety during her time on Vanderpump Rules, where the infamous ‘Scandoval’ incident with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval propelled Madix into the limelight. ‘Scandoval’ is in reference to a 2023 scandal where it was revealed that while Sandoval was in a long-term relationship with Madix, he had an affair with Madix’s friend, Raquel Leviss. Since then, Madix has had multiple doors open, using her fame for various business and entertainment ventures. Madix made her Broadway debut in Chicago as Roxie Hart and participated in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, where she placed third. Madix released a cocktail book after her famous breakup titled Single AF Cocktails, which became a New York Times bestseller, and appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and the Today show to speak about her breakup.