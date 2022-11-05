Nike Cuts Ties With Kyrie Irving Over ‘Hate Speech’
JUST DID IT
Nike has terminated its relationship with Kyrie Irving in the wake of the Brooklyn Nets suspending the player for promoting an antisemitic film. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement announcing its decision late Friday. The company said it will no longer be launching the Kyrie 8 show. In a press conference Thursday, Irving said, “I can’t be antisemitic if I know where I came from. I don’t know how the label becomes justified.” He was suspended from the team later that day, bringing about Irving’s first apology. “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he said in an Instagram post late Thursday night.