Ad by Nike
Outfit Dad With Nike This Father’s Day to Make Dad Feel Cool
Father’s Day is a perfect occasion to gift the active dad in your life with clothes that he’ll love wearing, will keep him stylish, and are designed for comfort and everyday wear. Nike has you covered: They’ve mastered the casual-athlete outfit to cover all of his weekend needs, from walking around the neighborhood to running around town. They really have a gift fit for every kind of dad. Check out the Nike Polo, for example, which updates the classic style with high-quality pique fabric and breathable tech. Whether he’s heading out to lunch or to a game of golf, a quick drying and moisture-wicking polo is always a solid choice —especially when it comes in so many different colors to match anything else he’s wearing. And speaking of that, consider the Nike Flex, the brand’s take on golf shorts. They’re designed with breathable, moisture-wicking, stretchy fabric and multiple pockets to hold all of his things — not to mention, the Flex shorts look really great (especially with a solid top like that polo above). And of course, a gift from Nike beckons you to take a look at their great footwear options like the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, whose upper has been updated so that it’s an even more lightweight, durable, and supportive shoe to take him from home to park visits and through city streets. The Flyknits famously offer plenty of color combinations to cover whatever his favorite style is. This Father’s Day, gift him gear that will keep him cool in every sense of the word.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.