Prepare for 2020 With an Extra 20% Off Clearance Styles at Nike
The new year is a great time to start thinking about your fitness routine. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro, it’s all about having the right gear. Right now, you can restock your workout wardrobe from Nike while the sportswear giant is taking an extra 20% off clearance items with the code GOBIG. Need some ideas of what to shop from the sale? The Nike Epic React Fluknit 2 sneakers come in a ton of different colors and offer an updated Flynit upper, plus responsive cushioning for a better and more comfortable run. They’re on sale for $106. Or go for the classic, Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pullover Hoodie, down to $42. This is the one sweatshirt you’ll want to wash after a workout and re-wear immediately. The soft, semi-brushed fleece feels like you’ve owned it for years. Whatever you choose form this sale, you’re getting a classic piece of athleticwear that will stay in your closet for years.
