Nike is Starting Black Friday Early with an Extra 20% Off
DEALS WEEK
While the weather may not seem like the kind you want to go running in, everyone could always use new workout gear. Nike is starting early with their Black Friday deals and giving you an extra 20% off all of their sale styles with the code THANKS. There's everything from leggings to shoes to fleeces. It's a massive sale section with over 2200 items to choose from, so there's bound to be something for you or the fitness geek in your life. Stock up on socks or gift some new running sneakers because an extra 20% off is nothing to sneeze at.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.
Want more Black Friday deals? Check out our coverage below: