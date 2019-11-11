A RUNAWAY DEAL
Grab an Extra 20% Off Shoes, Outerwear, Leggings, and More from Nike – Today Only
To combat the negative connotation of being single on Valentine’s Day, Alibaba crafted a holiday to spend money on yourself: Singles’ Day. This brought huge discounts to many different retailers and now it’s becoming a focus in the US, too. Nike is getting in on that with an extra 20% off select styles with code SINGLES. Grab some essential Nike loungewear, like these Women’s Fleece Pants, for $48. These classic jogger-style pants are made from semi-brushed fleece and will be the perfect thing to throw on when you want to stay comfortable but just can’t be bothered to put on real pants. Or if you want to grab some of Nike’s iconic sneakers, pick up the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Men's Running Shoe for $144. With a lightweight upper and responsive foam, you can take this shoe on long-distance runs with ease. And don’t forget your outerwear, because Nike makes some sleek pieces to keep you warm and stylish. The Men’s Winterized Full-Zip Training Vest is the perfect thing to layer over a long-sleeve shirt while out on a run. Pick it up for $72. Singles’ Day is all about splurging on yourself and what better place to do it than Nike? | Shop at Nike >
