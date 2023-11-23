Secure the Gift-Giving Bag Early With Up to 60% Off Nike and an Extra 25% Off Code
Nike’s gift section has something for everyone on your list.
The best gifts ingratiate themselves so seamlessly into your life that you don’t even know how you got by without them in the first place. The hard part is finding that perfect item, so the Nike gift section is a saving grace. Whether for a picky tween, active sibling, or a new baby, Nike has cozy and durable picks that will make you a top-tier gift-giver. From Nov. 19 through Nov. 25, get up to 60 percent off top styles and an extra 25 percent off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
Cost shows 25% with code BLACKFRIDAY
A little retro flair takes any look to a whole other level. This timeless design will have your loved one feeling fly as she struts about in these Blazers, made from at least 20% recycled materials.
Zenvy Leggings
Cost shows 25% off with code BLACKFRIDAY
Breathable enough for working up a sweat and durable enough for squats, these leggings will last all day long. With side pockets wide enough for a phone, these will become go-tos in no time.
Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature
Cost shows 25% off with code BLACKFRIDAY
The comfort of Air Max cushioning meets the lightweight fabric of the Flyknit to make for a perfect match. Know someone who’s always on the go? He’ll have pep in his step no matter where the day takes him.
Sportswear Club Fleece
Cost shows 25% off with code BLACKFRIDAY
Got someone on your shopping list who’s been puzzling you? With 22 colors to choose from this cozy fleece is an all-around crowd-pleaser.
Air Force 1 LV8
Cost shows 25% off with code BLACKFRIDAY
Clearly meant for the coolest kid you know, these special edition sneakers couldn’t be more fun. Your giftee will get a kick out of making these kicks their own with the removable patches that can decorate their Air Force 1 LV8s.
