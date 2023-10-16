Today is the first day of Nike’s Member Days—five days of unbeatable sales on clothing, shoes, and more. Becoming a Nike member is easy and free; sign up in seconds here and immediately start reaping the benefits, like access to exclusive products, free shipping, and receiptless returns. Once you're a member, you can save 20% during Member Days by using the code MEMBER20 at checkout. But there is no time to hesitate; Member Days end this Saturday (10/21).

Who Wants to Be in Nike Airs?

For Him: LeBron Witness 6 Price reflects 20% discount The first thing you notice about the Lebron Witness 6 is the Max Air cushioning that runs the shoe's full length. It assists in dissipating the hard impact of walking, running, or jumping and gives you a bouncy, responsive sensation with every step. The shoes’ breathable mesh is lightweight and conforms to the shape of the top of your foot, plus the reinforced side stitching ensures a snug fit. Buy At Nike $ 84

For Her: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Price reflects 20% discount Debuting nearly 40 years ago, the Air Jordan 1 is effortlessly iconic. This suede version of the AJ1 is made with Nike’s Formula 23 foam that gives your feet extra padding. Whether you’re dressing up or down, the AJ1 compliments any outfit. Buy At Nike $ 120

For the Kids: Freak 4 Price reflects 20% discount Your little one will feel like an MVP wearing the Freak 4 sneakers. The Nike swoosh is modeled backwards, giving these kicks a unique look. The rubber sole, foam underfoot, and lightweight upper ensure your little super star moves, runs, and jumps comfortably. Buy At Nike $ 84

Tee-riffic Nike Tops

For Him: Nike Club Sweatshirt Price reflects 20% discount Made with oh-so-soft French terry fabric, this sweatshirt keeps the wearer warm on chilly fall and winter days. The sweatshirt has an athletic fit (cuts closer to the body), making it amazing for layering. Buy At Nike $ 56

For Her: Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Price reflects 20% discount This pullover hoodie—also made with French terry fabric—has an oversized fit for a baggy and spacious feel. Another boon of this fabric is its sweat-wicking and fast-drying capabilities, making the hoodie snuggly instead of sweltering to wear. Buy At Nike $ 72

For the Kids: Nike ACG Price reflects 20% discount With graphics inspired by the great outdoors, this classic tee is perfect for the adventurous littles ones in your family. It's lightweight, soft, and stretchy—everything you’re looking for in an everyday shirt. Buy At Nike $ 20

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.