Nike Pauses Travis Scott Collab After Astroworld Disaster
PERSONA NON GRATA
The fallout from Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld festival, where ten people died, continues. ABC News reports that Nike is pausing its release of a sneaker collaboration with Scott “out of respect” for the victims of the disastrous festival. According to a statement the company released via “SNKRS,” its official sneaker release app, the $175 Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker won’t come out on Dec. 16, as previously scheduled. “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the statement said. Scott has pulled out of at least one gig since the festival, has been hit with more than 100 lawsuits, and has had his ‘emote’ removed from Fortnite, one of his sponsors.