Nike Puts Deshaun Watson on Ice After Abuse Accuser Speaks
‘DEEPLY CONCERNED’
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Nike endorsement deal was put on hold a day after the first of his 22 sexual-misconduct accusers spoke publicly. “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement, according to CNBC. Nike suspended its support of Watson even though it stuck by Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger when he was accused of sexual misconduct a decade ago. Its decision came a day after massage therapist Ashley Solis held a press conference in which she said she remains traumatized by a March 2020 encounter with Watson, who allegedly touched her with his penis. Watson denies the allegations and his attorney has framed them as a shakedown attempt.