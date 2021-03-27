Run Don’t Walk: Our Favorite Nike Running Shoe is on Sale
HOP TO IT
Spring is here and that means it’s time to go for a run. But if you haven’t upgraded your running shoes in a while, now might be a good time. Nike makes some great running shoes, my personal favorite, and they happen to be on sale, now.
React Infinity Fly Knit
Nike’s React Infinity Fly Knit helps me run without getting injured. The shoe is designed to have more cushion and helps keep my foot locked in place, to ensure a rocking motion with each stride. There is plenty of stability offered with each step, and yet, I find them extremely responsive. It’s like running on a cloud: and it makes running that much more enjoyable—especially since I’m not afraid of getting injured anymore.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.