‘Honesty and Accountability’: Nike Sticks by Sha’Carri Richardson After Suspension
LET HER RUN!
Sha’Carri Richardson’s top sponsor is sticking with her after she was suspended for a positive drug test. The Olympic hopeful told Today Friday that she had used marijuana to cope with the death of her biological mom, who died a week before Richardson’s Olympic trials. “I would like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship, to the haters, too, I apologize,” she said. Richardson will not be able to compete in the solo 100-meter race, but may be able to participate in the team 4x100m relays if picked for the U.S. team.
Nike released a statement Friday morning reiterating its support of Richardson despite her violation of doping rules. “We appreciate Sha’Carri’s honesty and accountability and will continue to support her through this time,” it said. A handful of pro athletes, including former gold medal sprinter Michael Johnson, also backed Richardson. “This is so trash man… just let her run!” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted.