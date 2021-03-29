Nike Sues Design Studio Over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’
WHAT THE HELL
Nike is suing Brooklyn design studio MSCHF in federal court over the “Satan Shoes” it produced in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X as a tie-in with the music video for his song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” The clip features the 21-year-old star twerking on Satan’s lap.
“MSCHF is currently taking orders for shoes it refers to as Satan Shoes, which are customized Nike Air Max 97 shoes that MSCHF has materially altered to prominently feature a satanic theme,” the lawsuit says. “This was done without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”
A limited edition of 666 pairs of the devil-themed shoes went on sale March 29, and each contains a drop of human blood. Nike’s filing claims that the footwear giant has already "suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.” It includes a handful of screenshots showing certain people’s reactions to the shoe, such as an online commenter named “Michelle” saying she will never buy Nike products again.
“Jesus please save us!!!” it says.
Nike is asking the judge to “immediately and permanently” stop MSCHF from filling any orders for the Satan Shoe.