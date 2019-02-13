Hundreds of Nike Styles Are Up to 50% Of at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack has some incredible deals on apparel, shoes, beauty, home goods, and more — on a regular basis. Some of the best deals are on brands like Nike, which you’d otherwise find at Nordstrom proper. And the store’s newest crop of more than a 100 Nike styles includes some discounts of over 50%.

This sale is full of workout gear that you’ll never want to take off, from sneakers to tanks to hoodies. I recommend checking out the over 200 Nike sneakers that Nordstrom Rack has discounted, like the popular Flex Contact Sneaker for 46% off, or the Air Max Motion, on which you’ll save almost $20. It’s a no-brainer to hit up this sale for shoes, but the apparel deals are just as good.

Get a head start on keeping your activewear collection fully stocked with classic Dry Fit Leggings for under $40 or a fleece hoodie that’s begging to be worn on a brisk run. The whole Nike shop at Nordstrom Rack has over 1500 items, so sort by color, size, or popularity to get the most out of your browsing session.

