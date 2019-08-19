The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit’s Soles Are Outfitted With Several Pockets of Foam Beads for Extra Cushioning

No matter which type of shoes are right for you, the latest release from Nike is a great way to start running (or start again for some, like me). The new Nike Joyride Run Flyknit shoes come in men’s and women’s sizes and each pair is designed to make running much easier on the legs.

Pockets of tiny foam beads are laid out into four different areas in the sole to provide cushioning at critical footbed points. From absorbing impact like shocks might when you hop off a curb or as you run to adapting to the pressure you put on them, the idea here is to conform to your foot with a cushion that won’t overdo it . A collar at the heel makes slipping the new Joyrides off and on easy and also provides extra support to your heel, which is critical for any runner but especially so for someone getting started. And with three distinct and striking designs, anyone can find a style that fits their joy runs. Choose between the White/Platinum Tint/Bright Mango/Racer Blue colorway for a light and playful style, the Black/White/Black for a straightforward style, and the Cinnabar/Crimson Tint/Aurora/Blue Force colorway for a warm style, perfect for the cooler months approaching. This Nike launch brings us a great pair of shoes that won’t ask much of us except to lean back and get comfortable as we prepare to get running. | Get it at Nike >

