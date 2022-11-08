Nikita Dragun Arrested After Allegedly Walking Around Miami Hotel Naked
PARTIED TOO HARD?
Influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested in Miami Monday night after walking around a hotel pool naked before swinging a water bottle at cops and security guards, police say. Someone at the Miami Beach hotel had filed a disturbance report against Dragun, according to the police report. Hotel security said she’d ignored demands to settle down after “causing a disturbance for a long period of time,” the report reads. Cops arrived at her room to hear loud music, the report says, and Dragun allegedly slammed the door in their faces when they asked her to quiet down if she didn’t want to be kicked out. She later opened the door and swung a water bottle, hitting security guards and police officers, according to the report. She faces a felony charge of battery of a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.