Haley Accuses DeSantis of ‘Bullying’ Disney in His Anti-Woke Crusade

Nikki Haley wants Ron DeSantis to pick on someone his own size.

The former governor of South Carolina attacked her opponent for his anti-woke war on Disney on the debate stage in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday, criticizing him for crusading against the private sector.

“We don’t need government fighting against private industry,” she said.

In defense of her decision to extend an invitation to Disney to come to South Carolina amid the Florida feud, Haley explained, “We are not woke in South Carolina. I will always invite businesses to come to South Carolina. But the one thing you don’t do is—government doesn’t bully our businesses.”

She suggested that the Florida governor had been oversensitive in dealing with the House of Mouse, saying that it was only when the company came out against his policies that he “suddenly started to fight back.”

DeSantis, who began seeking to limit Disney’s autonomy in the wake of its vocal opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay,” defended his decision to pick a fight on Wednesday night.

“The proper role of government, if it means anything, is to protect our kids, and I have stood for the innocence of our kids,” he said.