Nikki Haley Blames Teen Suicides on Trans Kids in Locker Rooms
NO CORRELATION
Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley called transgender teens playing girls’ sports “the women’s issue of our time” during her CNN Town Hall on Sunday night—and perhaps most shocking, blaming trans teens on the high suicide rates of young women. Haley was initially asked to define the word “woke,” but subsequently went into a diatribe about gender identity and pronouns, claiming it is “too much.” “How are we supposed to get our girls used to the fact that biological boys are in their locker rooms?” she asked. “And then we wonder why a third of our teenage girls seriously contemplated suicide last year.” There is no evidence of the two issues having any correlation—and heaps of scholarship to suggest other causes. New federal data released in April and published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the number of teenage girls experiencing suicidal thoughts had increased between 2019 and 2021. Researchers noted that LGBTQ+ students had higher rates of reported suicide attempts than heterosexual and gender-conforming students. “I want everybody to live the way they want to live,” Haley said. “But stop pushing your views on everybody else, that’s the problem.”