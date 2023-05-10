Nikki Haley Cannot Bring Herself to Criticize Trump’s Sexual Abuse Verdict
‘NOT MY CASE’
Nikki Haley isn’t touching the topic of Donald Trump’s verdict Tuesday that found him liable for sexual abuse against journalist E. Jean Carroll. In an interview Wednesday with Hugh Hewitt, the Republican presidential hopeful said she’s “not going to get into” discussing Trump’s case. “That’s something for Trump to respond to,” Haley said. “You know, I mean I think the focus has to be, not to be distracted. That’s why we’ve got to leave the baggage and the negativity behind.” Trump will appear in a town hall Wednesday night hosted by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, where Haley expects the former president to be questioned about the verdict. “I think she can ask the question,” Haley said. “I think he’s got to answer for it, but you know, it’s not my case. It’s his case.” Haley’s had a hot-and-cold relationship with Trump over the years as she prepares to run against him in the 2024 presidential primary.