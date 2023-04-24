Nikki Haley Can’t Contain Her Glee After Don Lemon Is Fired
STAY CLASSY
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was relishing in CNN’s apparent firing of longtime anchor Don Lemon on Monday. “A great day for women everywhere. Now, let’s get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime,” Haley wrote on Twitter Monday, taking an unprompted dig at trans athletes. Haley linked to her 2024 presidential campaign website, where she is hawking $7 beer koozies with “Past My Prime?” on one side and “Hold My Beer” on the other. Lemon infamously clashed with Haley in February when he suggested that she “isn’t in her prime” anymore due to her age. The CNN host was briefly suspended later that month, but according to The New York Times, his comments about Haley may have done irreparable damage to his reputation. Lemon reportedly began to lose support inside the network after the sexist remark, with some CNN bookers claiming that several guests didn’t want to appear with Lemon on the air.