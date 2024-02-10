Nikki Haley Claps Back After Trump’s Jab About Her Husband

Nikki Haley slammed Donald Trump after he made a crack about her husband during a rally on Saturday.

On stage in Conway, South Carolina, the former president made a jab at his final remaining challenger in the race to become the Republican presidential nominee.

“Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away,” Trump said. “What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband. Where is he? He’s gone. He knew … he knew …”

A short time later, Haley quote-tweeted a video of Trump speaking, adding her own scathing comment.

“Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about,” she wrote. “Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief,” she added.

Haley's husband is currently serving a voluntary year-long service term as a National Guardsman in Africa.