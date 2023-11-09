Nikki Haley Fires Back at Vivek After Quip About Her Heels
‘CHENEY IN 3-INCH HEELS’
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy came out firing in Wednesday’s third GOP debate, first flaming the NBC moderators before taking a dig at Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis in his next speaking opportunity—all within the event’s first 20 minutes. After suggesting Haley is corrupt for leaving public office to take a gig—reportedly worth millions of dollars—with Boeing, he warned voters against falling in behind “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels.” Before having his mic cut, he added, “We’ve got two of them on stage tonight.” Haley, the only woman in the race, fired back at Ramaswamy in her next turn to speak, saying, “They’re 5-inch heels and I don’t wear them unless I can run in them...They’re not a fashion statement, they’re for ammunition.” Ramaswamy’s reference to a second Dick Cheney in heels was likely a dig at DeSantis, who has recently faced questions about whether he wears lifts in his boots or not. DeSantis did not acknowledge the comment.