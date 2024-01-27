Nikki Haley Drags Trump Over $83 Million E. Jean Carroll Defamation Decision

Nikki Haley took to X on Friday evening to slam Donald Trump over the pricey fine he’s court-ordered to pay to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her.

“Donald Trump wants to be the presumptive Republican nominee and we’re talking about $83 million in damages. We’re not talking about fixing the border. We’re not talking about tackling inflation,” Haley wrote, naming two key issues in the election which she and Trump have both promised to solve.

Haley’s comments underscored her vow to stay in the Republican primary race even after finishing second to Trump in the New Hampshire primary.

She was expected to make her strongest showing in New Hampshire, where she’s popular with independent voters who can vote in the state’s open primary; her 11 percentage point finish behind the former president was far from the underdog victory she had hoped for, but enough of a showing to keep her in the running.

Trump and Haley are the only two candidates left in the Republican race since Ron DeSantis bowed out on Sunday.

They will face off next in Nevada on Feb. 6, with a high-stakes contest in Haley’s home state of South Carolina set for Feb. 24.