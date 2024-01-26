Trump Gets Hit With $83 Million Punishment in New E. Jean Carroll Case

Donald Trump was ordered to pay $83 million on Friday for lying about a sexual assault that a jury said he committed decades ago against E. Jean Carroll, with jurors on Friday deciding only a massive sum close to nine-figures would stop Trump from attacking Carroll.

It already appears that the verdict might not be enough.

The former president has remained defiant for years, making continued false accusations ever since Carroll first came forward with her traumatic experience. The former president has continued to attack Carroll even after a separate jury concluded last year that the sexual assault occurred and Carroll should receive $5 million.

In this trial, Carroll’s lawyers asked the jury to award her $12 million to repair her reputation, an additional sum for her “emotional harm,” and an untold figure to dissuade Trump from abusing his immense political power and wealth to continue his defamation.

The jury on Friday responded by pegging the theoretical “reputational repair” program at $11 million, awarding her $7.3 million for enduring the ongoing personal suffering, and a whopping $65 million in punitive damages. The total judgment comes out to $83.3 million.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had instructed the nine jurors—whose profiles cut across New York City’s diverse population—to consider a punitive damages figure that would be “intended to punish a defendant and deter his future defamatory statements.”

The verdict comes just before another expected wallop against the billionaire’s real estate empire, that one coming from a New York state judge who already concluded that Trump routinely overstated his assets and committed bank fraud for nearly a decade. In that case, the New York Attorney General has asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron to yank $370 million from the Trump Organization.

The combined one-two punch threatens to turn the billionaire’s finances upside down just as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination for president on his quest to return to the White House.

Although the trial itself was saddled with contentious fighting and bitter outbursts from Trump, its conclusion was muted. Trump, who ghosted the entirety of his first rape defamation trial last year, ducked out early and avoided being in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

Jurors deliberated for two hours and 45 minutes, slightly shorter than they did during the last Carroll case. Just before the moment of truth, Trump lawyer Alina Habba hugged one of Carroll's lawyers, Shawn Crowley. Court staff announced that a verdict was ready at 4:25 p.m. and entered the courtroom minutes later.

The woman leading the nine-person jury handed the judge's law clerk a dark yellow manila envelope, which was then read out loud. Each juror later avowed they stood by the verdict, ensuring that the decision was unanimous.

Judge Kaplan then told the jury—which he had kept anonymous for their own safety, given the raucous political atmosphere of the country at the moment and the threat of reprisal from Trump's loyal fanbase—that they were now free to identify themselves. However, he advised them not to.

"My advice to you is to never disclose that you were on this jury," he said.

Trump almost immediately took to Truth Social to blast the verdict.

“Absolutely ridiculous!” he wrote just a few minutes after the jury ruled against him. “I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party. Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

Conspicuously absent from that statement, was E. Jean Carroll, an early indication that Trump may finally be dissuaded from attacking the former journalist.

But, true to form, just minutes after the Truth Social post, Trump took to Telegram—another social media site—to continue the very behavior the jurors had just tried to dramatically disincetivize.

"We asked for one Trial, on the E. Jean Carroll False Accusation Case, but the Judge wouldn’t give it to us, he made us have two Trials on the same Hoax, and then, on the second Trial, they were allowed to use whatever information they wanted from the first, but we weren’t allowed to use anything!" Trump wrote. "As an example, the Depositions they’re using on the second Trial were taken in the first. He wouldn’t allow us to use the totally exonerating Anderson Cooper/CNN Interview on either trial, but none of it in the second. Our Legal System is in shambles! This is another Biden Demanded Witch Hunt against his Political Opponent, funded and managed by Radical Left Democrats. The Courts are totally stacked against me, have never been used against a Political Opponent, like this, but in the end, we will win it all, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

If the $83.3 million had seemed like a gargantuan amount of money, it apparently wasn't enough.