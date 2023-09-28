Nikki Haley didn’t hold back when going after Vivek Ramaswamy in Wednesday’s second GOP debate, flaming her fellow presidential hopeful for having a TikTok account despite its ties to China.

In response to a question on why he joined the social platform after a dinner with the influencer Jake Paul, Ramaswamy explained that posting to TikTok was necessary to reach young voters and win back the White House. Haley scoffed at the response and unleashed on Ramaswamy in a rant.

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have and, honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” she quipped.

The fiery comment drew some oohs and ahhs from the crowd with some applause as Haley continued to explain what she perceives as imminent dangers with TikTok’s data-gathering policies. Ramaswamy interrupted and implored Haley to not sling personal insults—asking her to instead debate policy straight-up.

“I think we will be better served as a Republican party if we are not sitting here hurling personal insults and actually have a legitimate debate about policy following Reagan’s example and in his honor,” he said. “And the answer is, that is what actually makes our country strong and I believe in these people. I believe in these people on this stage, they’re good people, but let’s have a legitimate discussion.”

The bad blood between Ramaswamy has been simmering for weeks, with the two going after each other in the first GOP debate. The presidential hopefuls’ relationship hasn’t always been so sour, however. Haley once gave a raving review of Ramaswamy’s book, Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam, which published in 2021.

“Vivek speaks the truth without fear: woke identity politics is dividing and weakening America at every level,” Haley wrote. “He urges us to lift up all Americans, rather than to pit ourselves against one another. His combination of honesty, intellect, and foresight are exactly what we need to overcome our challenges in the years ahead.”

Ramaswamy must’ve been a fan of the comment. He placed the tidbit on the back of his latest book, Capital Punishment, which published this year.