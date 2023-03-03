Nikki Haley Greeted by a Half-Empty Room and ‘We Love Trump’ Taunts at CPAC
OUCH!
The first Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination was greeted by enthusiastic cheers at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday—just not for her. As former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley smiled for the cameras and took selfies with excited young Republicans, the crowd around her erupted into spontaneous “We love Trump!” and “Trump, Trump, Trump” chants. Things were equally grim during Haley’s morning speech, which she addressed to a mostly empty hall. Her Republican comrades didn’t fare much better. Pictures and video from the event show headliners like far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the lucky wife of Donald Trump, Jr., speaking to a whole lot of empty chairs as well. Haley, who in her speech repeated her calls for new leadership in the Republican Party and competency tests for politicians over 75, is currently polling around 4 percent.