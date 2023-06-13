Nikki Haley Is Wishy-Washy on Whether She’d Pardon Trump
WELL, IT DEPENDS
When asked if she would pardon fellow 2024 GOP contender Donald Trump if he was convicted of federal crimes, Nikki Haley revealed in an interview with “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” that she would be “inclined” to do so—but she needs to see how it’s going to play out first. The ex-governor of South Carolina called his documents case indictment “unfortunate” and claimed the Justice Department has handled it “terribly,” acting unfairly against “Republicans like Donald Trump.” However, she drew a clear line in the case the former president is found guilty. “If the claims in the indictment are true, if they’re true, then Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security, and that’s not okay,” Haley responded. On the question of a pardon, she wants to see “exactly what happened,” claiming that “the issue is less about guilt and more about what’s good for the country.” “I think it would be terrible for the country to have a former president in prison for years because of a documents case,” Haley said. “That’s something you’ve seen in a third-world country.” Ultimately, she determined the case was too “premature” for a decision.