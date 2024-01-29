Nikki Haley Just Got Swatted AGAIN: Report
LEAVE HER ALONE
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was reportedly targeted in a swatting incident earlier this month—just days after another person summoned police to her home under the guise of an emergency. The second swatting attempt on the former South Carolina governor’s home in Kiawah Island occurred on Jan. 1, according to a sheriff’s office incident report obtained by Reuters. The 911 caller claimed that Haley had shot her daughter and was threatening to hurt herself. A deputy responded to the home and, after speaking to an unidentified woman at the front door who matched Haley’s description, concluded the caller’s report had been bogus. Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters. The report comes two days after the wire reported the first swatting incident, which took place on Dec. 30. In that call, a man told dispatchers he’d shot a woman at Haley’s home and would hurt himself next. Haley later told NBC’s Meet the Press that while she had not been home at the time, her parents had been approached by officers with their “guns drawn.”