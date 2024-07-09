Nikki Haley Not Invited to Republican Convention

Nikki Haley was not invited to the 2024 RNC Convention “and she’s fine with that,” her spokesperson told Politico.

The former South Carolina governor has released all of the 97 delegates she won in the Republican primaries and urged them to vote for Donald Trump, the outlet reported.

Her spokesman, Chaney Denton, also dropped the bombshell that Haley was left off the invite list but that she was unbothered.

“Trump deserves the convention he wants. She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best,” he said.

Haley was the last major Republican rival standing against Trump when she ended her campaign following Trump’s Super Tuesday romp.

She called her rival “unhinged” and “diminished” during her campaign, while he mocked her with the nickname “birdbrain.”

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from Monday July 15-18.

Trump has teased announcing his running mate at the convention, with the top three candidates said to be Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

However, while Trump has previously said that Haley “is not under consideration for the V.P. slot” some believe she would be the best candidate to broaden his appeal with voters.

Last month, data scientist Scott Tranter told News Nation that she would be a smart choice for Trump to pick as his running mate.

“Rationally speaking, Nikki Haley checks a lot of boxes and ensures that he is competitive or continues to be competitive in demographics that he has to wins, specifically suburban females,” he said. “She is also a great fundraiser and is great on the trail.”

Democrat strategist Kurt Bardella agreed, saying that she would be an epic surprise but one that could secure Trump the White House.

“So many disaffected Republicans, Nikki Haley voters, said they would not vote for Trump under any scenario, getting those people back into the fold I think is essential when getting your side to turn out is going to be the difference between winning or losing,” he said. “Everyone knows who Joe Biden and Donald Trump are. There is not a lot of new ground here, not a lot of independence... Nikki Haley coming into the fold is going to be the biggest opportunity Trump has to make sure everyone in the Republican Party shows up and votes for him.”

Haley was given the plum U.N. ambassador posting in the first Trump administration before resigning in Oct. 2019. It is unclear if she has aspirations to serve in a second Trump administration.