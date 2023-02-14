Nikki Haley Throws Down First 2024 Challenge to Trump

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Tuesday released her campaign launch video for the 2024 presidential race, becoming the first major Republican challenger to Donald Trump’s re-election.

Haley, who served as Trump’s Ambassador to the UN until 2018, seems to signal in the video that she’ll be making a radically different pitch to voters than that of her former boss.

The clip opens with shots of her hometown of Bamberg, South Carolina. “The railroad tracks divided the town by race,” Haley says in a voice-over.

“I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants—not Black, not white. I was different. But my mom would always say: ‘Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities.’ And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The images seemingly included to illustrate those opposed to American values include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently speaking at a Bernie Sanders rally and TV coverage of the New York Times’ “1619 Project.”

Despite the swipe at the left, Haley also goes on to point out that “Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections.”

“That has to change,” she says.

“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again,” Haley says. “It’s time for a new generation of leaders to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose.”

In an excruciating sign-off, Haley issues a warning to the “socialist left,” China, and Russia. “They all think we can be bullied, kicked around,” Haley says. “You should know this about me—I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

For his own part, Trump was evidently relaxed about Haley’s video on Tuesday morning despite previously criticizing her upcoming candidacy. “Doing great in poll numbers,” he wrote about himself on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning shortly after Haley’s video was released.

“Leading all Republicans by a lot, also leading Biden by a very wide margin.” The post continued in typical fashion, disparaging the “weaponized Injustice Department” and others attacking him in the hope he “will be damaged enough to allow a RINO, or Biden, to ‘slip through the cracks.’” “But be careful, the American people get it, and don’t like what they are seeing,” Trump added. “MAGA!!!”

As well as having Trump to deal with, Haley might also face competition from a little closer to home. Reports emerged on Tuesday that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is also preparing to launch his own bid for the White House on a similar platform of unity and optimism for America’s future.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is yet to declare a campaign of his own, but has nevertheless become a frequent target of Trump’s trademark attacks.