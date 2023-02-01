CHEAT SHEET
Nikki Haley Reportedly Set to Launch Her 2024 Bid in Two Weeks
After throwing hints left and right, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is set to officially launch her bid for a 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15, battling her ex-boss Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, an unidentified source familiar with the matter told The Post and Courier. Haley, who served as the Trump administration’s UN ambassador, is likely to sent an invitation to supporters on Wednesday, The Post and Courier reported. If Haley, who was born to two Indian immigrants, were to secure the nomination she would be the GOP’s first non-white nominee and the party’s first female nominee. However she faces a potentially ugly showdown against her former boss, who she once promised she wouldn’t run against.