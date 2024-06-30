Nikki Haley Says Dems Will Ditch Biden for Someone Younger, More Vibrant
WATCH OUT!
Nikki Haley, runner-up to Donald Trump in the contest for the Republican presidential nomination, has warned the GOP that the Democrats will ditch Joe Biden from someone younger and more voter-friendly after his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate. Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration, told The Wall Street Journal: “They are going to be smart about it: they’re going to bring somebody younger, they’re going to bring somebody vibrant, they’re going to bring somebody tested.” She went on: “This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what’s to come because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate.” Haley, 52, made her relative youth a key part of her pitch to voters as she tried to prise the nomination away from Trump. The Journal notes her repeated calls on the campaign trial for “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.” (Trump is 78.) Haley revealed that she spoke to Trump about a week ago, the first contact between the two since she bowed out of the nomination race in March.