Nikki Haley: JD Vance’s Childless Women Comments ‘Not Helpful’

Nikki Haley criticized GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance for his controversial remarks about women, labeling the Ohio statesman’s comments as “not helpful,” in an interview with CBS that aired Sunday.

“It is not helpful to talk about whether women have children or whether they don’t,” the former Republican presidential candidate said to Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation. “I have said that and I will continue to say to Republicans, stop it, that’s not helpful.”

Vance, who most famously referred to Kamala Harris and other women without children as a “bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives,” recently came under fire after a 2021 clip of him saying professional women choose “a path to misery” by prioritizing their careers over having children resurfaced.

Donald Trump’s running mate also also claimed that teachers without children “really disorients” and “really disturbs” him and, according to CNN reports, has described people without children using the terms “sociopath” and "psychotic.”

While Haley took issue with Vance’s rhetoric, she said she focuses on “substance” over “style.” According to her, “making housing more affordable, immigration, national security, that’s the substance.”

The former United Nations ambassador, who also admitted she does not wholly agree with Trump’s approach or style, endorsed the Republican nominee in July. Haley has not been tapped by the former president to help with his campaign, despite telling CBS “he knows I’m on standby.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Vance for comment.