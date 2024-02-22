Nikki Haley Says She Agrees With Alabama’s High Court on Embryo Ruling
‘BEST FOR YOUR FAMILY’
2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Wednesday went out on a limb and agreed with the Alabama Supreme Court over its recent decision to classify the frozen embryos used in medical in-vitro fertilization procedures as humans under state law, telling NBC News in an interview: “Embryos, to me, are babies.” When asked about the fact that this week’s ruling is already having a chilling effect on IVF treatments administered in Alabama, Haley largely skirted the issue but said, “This is one where we need to be incredibly respectful and sensitive about it.” Haley told the network that she conceived her own son via artificial insemination, a different process which avoids some of the ethical questions of creating and storing the embryos used in IVF. She added: “I know that when my doctor came in, we knew what was possible and what wasn’t. Every woman needs to know, with her partner, what she’s looking at. And then when you look at that, then you make the decision that’s best for your family.”