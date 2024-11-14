Nikki Haley Says She Turned Down a Trump ‘Truce’ Request From His Golfing Buddy
Nikki Haley revealed that she shot down a request for a “truce” between her and Donald Trump made by a longtime friend of the president-elect. The former South Carolina governor was once Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, but their relationship soured after she battled Trump in the Republican primary this year. Trump said in a Saturday Truth Social post that he would “not be inviting” Haley to join his administration. She said on the Wednesday edition of her SiriusXM show, though, that she had “no interest” in a cabinet position and that Trump already knew that. Haley recounted that she was visited at her South Carolina home by Steve Witkoff, a Trump golfing partner and fellow real estate investor, who was seeking to mend the pair’s relationship. Witkoff “basically wanted a truce between me and Donald Trump,” Haley said. “I told him at the time there was no truce needed, that Trump had my support,” Haley recalled. Witkoff continued to ask her what Trump could do for her, even as she insisted, “There’s nothing I want.” Trump announced yesterday that Witkoff would serve as his special envoy to the Middle East.
