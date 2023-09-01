Nikki Haley Says Senate Is the ‘Most Privileged Nursing Home’ in U.S.
OUT WITH THE OLD
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley weighed in on concerns surrounding Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after he appeared to have another concerning freeze-up on Wednesday in front of cameras. Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Haley called for mental competency tests for lawmakers aged 50 and over, adding that “right now the Senate is the most privileged nursing home in the country.” Though McConnell “deserves credit” for his “great” political achievements, she continued, “you have to know when to leave...these people are making decisions on our national security. They’re making decisions on our economy, on the border. We need to know they’re at the top of their game. You can’t say that right now looking at Congress,” she said, also noting her concerns over 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and 80-year-old President Joe Biden.