Nikki Haley Schemed With Ivanka and Kushner to Be Named Vice President, Book Claims
VICE SQUAD
Nikki Haley teamed up with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in a failed bid for her to be named Donald Trump’s vice president, according to Mike Pompeo’s forthcoming memoir. A copy of the book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love, obtained by the Guardian allegedly details an incident in which Haley—who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations—secured an Oval Office meeting with Trump, his daughter, and son-in-law without checking with Trump’s then chief of staff, John Kelly. “As best Kelly could tell they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option,’” Pompeo writes. “I can’t confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it.” In 2019, Trump denied rumors he was planning to replace Mike Pence with Haley as his running mate for the 2020 election.