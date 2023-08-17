Nikki Haley Shuts Down VP Rumors: ‘I Don’t Run for Second’
MADAME PRESIDENT
Despite a longshot campaign and single digits in the polls, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley denied rumors that she’s got her eyes set on anything else but the top spot. “I think everybody that says, ‘She’s doing this to be vice president,’ needs to understand I don’t run for second,” Haley told Politico in an interview that was published Thursday. “That’s something that I hear all the time, and I’ll tell you that, look, we have a country to save, and I don’t trust anybody else to do it.” Even as the only woman in a crowded Republican race, the former South Carolina governor insisted doesn’t “play the gender card,” blaming her stagnation in the polls on her lack of spending on TV ads rather than her gender. “Do I happen to be a woman? Yes. Do I happen to be Indian? Yes. Do I happen to be a military spouse? Yes. Do I happen to be a mom? Yes. All those things are great,” Haley said. “I think that when I become the first female president, it won’t be because I’m a woman. It’ll be because… I’m the right person for the job.”