Nikki Haley Suddenly Condemns Donald Trump, Says She Is Disgusted by Him After Capitol Riots
ONLY NOW?
Nikki Haley has—finally—condemned Donald Trump in a series of lengthy interviews with Politico. In the interview, the ex-president’s former UN representative, who is widely believed to be eying a run for the White House in 2024, said she had not spoken to Trump since his loyalists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and said she was “disgusted” by Trump’s attacks on Mike Pence. Haley, who has long avoided openly dissenting from Trump, now says that Trump is “going to find himself further and further isolated,” and that “he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have.” She said impeaching him was a waste of time because Trump is not “going to be in the picture” politically because “he’s fallen so far.” Haley said: “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.” Haley said: “I’m deeply disturbed by what’s happened to him.” When asked by the Politico reporter if she had told Trump that he was wrong about his conspiracy theories about election-rigging and that he legitimately lost, the former South Carolina governor said she did not. “No,” she replied. “When he was talking about that, I didn’t address it.”
Haley drew heavy criticism on Jan. 25 after an appearance on Fox News with Laura Ingraham in which she said Trump’s second impeachment was unwarranted and to “give the man a break.”